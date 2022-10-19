Voter ID, minimum wage increase on the ballot in Nebraska

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) - We told you about amendment 1 on the Nebraska ballot this November, but there are two other initiatives Nebraskans will cast their vote for or against.

One ballot initiative would raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by January 1st, 2026. According to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office, the minimum wage increase would happen gradually each year until 2026.

The other ballot initiative would require Nebraska voters to show their ID at the polls for future elections. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the Nebraska legislature would set the rules for what type of photo ID would be required.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Francis of Sac City was extradited on a warrant to Buena Vista County on a felony charge.
Sac City, IA woman arrested on forgery charge
Money generic
$1M ticket bought in Woodbury County
1 person killed, 3 teens seriously injured in accident near Sheldon, IA
Great Plains Zoo monkey underwent surgery to remove bottle cap thrown into exhibit
Great Plains Zoo monkey underwent surgery to remove bottle cap thrown into exhibit
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

Voters can cast their vote on the following issues this election cycle.
Minimum wage, voter ID on the ballot in Nebraska
Riding a Sioux City school bus? It may not have air conditioning, but stop-arm violations are down
Girls Inc. of Sioux City awarded $25,000 grant
Apple Tree, Building Blocks to offer free child care to employees