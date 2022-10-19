Voter ID, minimum wage increase on the ballot in Nebraska

NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) - We told you about amendment 1 on the Nebraska ballot this November, but there are two other initiatives Nebraskans will cast their vote for or against.

One ballot initiative would raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by January 1st, 2026. According to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office, the minimum wage increase would happen gradually each year until 2026.

The other ballot initiative would require Nebraska voters to show their ID at the polls for future elections. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the Nebraska legislature would set the rules for what type of photo ID would be required.

