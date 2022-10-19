Wayne, NE receives funding for trail system

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - The City of Wayne, Nebraska is one of five Community Development Block Grant recipients from The Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

According to a news release, Wayne received $433,000 to assist in expanding the current trail system from residential areas to a retail corridor that provides goods and services within the city limits.

The project will create approximately 0.7 additional miles in length of a six-foot-wide concrete trail that will run parallel to Highway 35/Seventh Street on the west end of town. The new trail will be in compliance with the ADA.

A federal Department of Housing and Urban Development program, administered by DED on behalf of Nebraska’s non-entitlement communities, the grant money exists to help communities tackle projects that enhance public health and safety, economic well-being, local vitality and quality of life.

