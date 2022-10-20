Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old Florida girl

Ashlynn Cox went missing on Tuesday in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake...
Ashlynn Cox went missing on Tuesday in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake City.(FDLE)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Thursday evening for a child missing out of Lake City.

Authorities say Ashlynn Cox, 16, disappeared on Tuesday. She may be with Jesse Hammersla, 27, traveling in a 2001 gold Toyota Sienna.

The van has damage to the front passenger side. The tag number is 9466AS. They may be in the Jacksonville, Florida, area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Francis of Sac City was extradited on a warrant to Buena Vista County on a felony charge.
Sac City, IA woman arrested on forgery charge
This aerial shot depicts the accident between an MMCRU school bus and semi-truck that occurred...
UPDATE: ISP identifies cause of school bus accident
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
It took a crew of 12 people to fully extinguish the car fire.
SD Hwy 50 exit closed for short time due to car fire
Paqui's One Chip Challenge 2022
Sioux City elementary school bans ‘One Chip Challenge’

Latest News

FILE - A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys...
EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water
Police said five people were shot Thursday afternoon at the IFIXUGLY barbershop in Cleveland,...
Police: 5 shot at Cleveland barbershop, suspect at large
Former Sergeant Daniel McGinnis resigned earlier this year. Initially, the Denison police chief...
Police chief says former sergeant accused of sexual assault — but he’s still a certified police officer
Former Denison police officer still certified despite sexual assault allegations