Around Siouxland: Monster Dash

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On your mark, get set, go ... Sioux City Profile Plan is gearing up for its Halloween Monster Dash 5K/1-mile run/walk on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Profile Plan offers nutritional health coaching programs to help the community achieve a healthy lifestyle.

The event will be held starting with registration at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 5K at 9 a.m. and the one-mile trek at 10 a.m. along the Sioux City Riverfront at Chris Larson Park.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes. Prizes will be given out for best costumes. Refreshments will be served after each race.

The family-friendly event will also feature games, face painting tricks and treating.

Those interested can register online.

