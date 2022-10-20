Briar Cliff University announces campaign for indoor recreation facility

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Briar Cliff University is looking to build its own dome known as the “Charger Dome”, according to a news release by the university.

Briar Cliff announced it will begin a fundraising campaign for an Indoor Recreation Center, the Charger Dome, to be located on the university’s campus. The university has secured a lead gift and naming opportunities will range from $250,000 to $10M. Fundraising efforts are underway, with a goal nearing $12M for the project.

“We are excited to begin working towards this critical need on Briar Cliff University’s campus,” shares Mark Ward, Briar Cliff University Board of Trustees chair. “This facility will better support the needs of students, employees, and the community. Space like this is limited on campus, which puts a strain on facility schedule availability. The Charger Dome will allow for better training, health, wellness, and educational resources on campus.”

The Charger Dome will be a 100,400-square-foot inflatable structure providing a turf playing field, 3 to 4-lane track, concessions, and other accommodations. It will be located where the Guarneri Practice Fields are currently, on the west side of campus. A 25,000-square-foot parking lot will also accompany the structure.

“Many of our athletic teams will benefit from this facility, including football, golf, soccer, softball, and track,” added Ward. “We envision this new training facility to provide increased access to not only these teams but also those involved in intramurals, academic research, and student organizations. It will also provide a space for community partners to host camps, games, and other activities. The Charger Dome will be a space for the community.”

At the completion of the project, the university also plans to redirect all services currently held at the South Sioux City facility to the on-campus facility, providing better access to students and employees.

“Briar Cliff’s dome in South Sioux City has served us well over the years by providing an alternative location athletics,” shares Patrick-Jacobson-Schulte, interim president of Briar Cliff University. “However, we are limited in the scope of use due to it being offsite. As we continue to evaluate how to better serve our students and the community, bringing an indoor recreation center to campus helped solve some of these needs.”

“As we have had initial conversations around this project, we have been met with great excitement and optimism. We are so appreciative of the community’s support and encouragement. Briar Cliff University has many exciting days ahead,” added Jacobson-Schulte.

Additional information about the project can be found at briarcliff.edu/charger-dome.

