Lake Area News: Fall Festival

The Iowa Great Lakes Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at...
The Iowa Great Lakes Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at Camp Foster, east of Spirit Lake, Iowa.(KUOO Radio)
By Steve Schwaller, KUOO Radio
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - Another fall tradition in the Iowa Great Lakes will be taking place this weekend, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and the YMCA of the Okoboji’s will hold their annual Fall Festival Saturday at Camp Foster, east of Spirit Lake.

Kiley Zankowski of the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber said there will be a wide range of activities for the kids.

”From trick or treating, hot cocoa, cats and dogs, tattoos, cookie decorating and more. There’s so much to enjoy for all different age ranges, and it’s just a good excuse for everyone to get their costumes on and get in the Halloween spirit,” Zankowski said.

Maps of the different locations where activities will be taking place around the camp will be available and can also be found at the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Francis of Sac City was extradited on a warrant to Buena Vista County on a felony charge.
Sac City, IA woman arrested on forgery charge
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
It took a crew of 12 people to fully extinguish the car fire.
SD Hwy 50 exit closed for short time due to car fire
The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared...
Netflix plans to roll out password-sharing crackdown in 2023
Money generic
$1M ticket bought in Woodbury County

Latest News

Spencer, IA woman gets federal prison time for buying felons firearms
MMCRU school bus involved in early morning crash
Dog Walk Forecast: Jackson Maximus Cooper
Dog Walk Forecast: Jackson Maximus Cooper
We're expecting a warm-up this weekend!
Nick forecast 10/20