Lake Area News: Fall Festival

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - Another fall tradition in the Iowa Great Lakes will be taking place this weekend, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and the YMCA of the Okoboji’s will hold their annual Fall Festival Saturday at Camp Foster, east of Spirit Lake.

Kiley Zankowski of the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber said there will be a wide range of activities for the kids.

”From trick or treating, hot cocoa, cats and dogs, tattoos, cookie decorating and more. There’s so much to enjoy for all different age ranges, and it’s just a good excuse for everyone to get their costumes on and get in the Halloween spirit,” Zankowski said.

Maps of the different locations where activities will be taking place around the camp will be available and can also be found at the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

