MMCRU school bus involved in early morning crash

By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARCUS, Iowa (KTIV) - According to the MMCRU School District Facebook page, one of the district’s school buses was involved in an accident east of Marcus on Thursday, Oct. 20.

The post stated the bus was traveling westbound on 470th Avenue and was struck by a semi traveling north on F Avenue.

Students and the driver were attended to by emergency personnel. A post further stated Superintendent Dan Barkel had a conversation with Cherokee County Sheriff Derek Scott and was told all individuals on the bus were examined, with those without injuries put on another bus and taken to school.

School officials reported through Facebook that three juveniles and one adult were transported to Cherokee Hospital.

“We are thankful that the injuries of the students and driver are as minor as they are, and we appreciate your cooperation as we continue to deal with this incident,” stated the MMCRU School District Facebook post.

