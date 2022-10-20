Police chief says former sergeant accused of sexual assault — but he’s still a certified police officer

DENISON, IA (KTIV) - We first told you, last month, about a former Denison, Iowa, Police Department sergeant who resigned after his police chief accused him of sexual assault. In spite of the allegation, that officer, Daniel McGinnis, still has an active police officer certification in the state of Iowa.

As things stand today McGinnis is a certified police officer, even though the attorney general’s office says McGinnis is under criminal investigation. According to documents filed by the Denison Police chief, McGinnis is accused of sexually assaulting a woman by coercing her to have sex with him while on duty.

The documents also show McGinnis is accused of having consensual sexual relations with a different woman while also on duty.

Despite the allegations, the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Board, that’s the state agency that regulates law enforcement officers, has not started proceedings to decertify him.

The ILEA says McGinnis has not been hired by another department in Iowa at least, at this time. The ILEA Academy Council met on October 6, but a spokesperson says the Council did not vote to start decertification proceedings at this time.

We don’t know for certain why the process to decertify McGinnis hasn’t started, but an Academy Council spokesperson told me the council sometimes delays voting on decertification if an officer is under criminal investigation.

The case was taken on by the AG’s office from Crawford County because of a conflict of interest. But we don’t know what kind of criminal charges will be filed, if any are filed at all.

