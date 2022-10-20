Sioux City North football team embraces diversity to find success on the field

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City North Stars football team has athletes from all different types of backgrounds, but they all chose to come together on the field, showing the ultimate form of teamwork.

As a deaf student-athlete, Demarico Young is able to communicate by utilizing his interpreter, but Sioux City North has gone the extra mile to make sure they can all work together.

Under the bright lights of Friday night high school football, one can usually find the Sioux City North junior running back breaking through an open lane. As a deaf student-athlete, finding ways to communicate is key, something the North Stars football team has backed from day one.

“I’m really happy about it. I’m thrilled that they’re learning. You know, I’m the only deaf player, so it’s kind of hard for me. I feel isolated. But they helped me to feel more included,” Young said.

From the moment Young transferred to Sioux City North High School from South Sioux City High School, the team has made him feel welcome. North’s Head Coach Mitch Mohr even decided to take a basic ASL 101 course to help him better understand Young’s culture.

“It’s important for me because I also want him to know that, you know, I want to kind of learn his culture and not always have Dawn be the source of communication. Just help me be able to relay information just a little more quickly and efficiently,” Mohr said.

Young says his teammates have been motivated to learn how to sign with him, one being quarterback Carson Strohbeen who has created his own signals to communicate with Young, especially during game-time decisions.

“He’s just a personality to add to the team. He adds a little bit of diversity, something that we’ve never experienced before. So it’s pretty cool,” Strohbeen said.

Strohbeen says he has to be more alert and pay close attention to make sure he can effectively communicate plays to Young, but he wouldn’t want it any other way.

“I wouldn’t want to have any other running back,” Strohbeen said.

Each player’s individual attributes are what makes the North Stars football team unique, and coming together has taught them a life-long lesson.

“We have all different shapes and sizes at our school, and our kids are immersed in it every day. And it’s nice, that’s what football teams are, you know, whether it’s high school, college, NFL. It’s different people, different cultures and then to add this to it, it’s great for our kids to have those experiences,” said Mohr.

