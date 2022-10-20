Spencer, IA woman gets federal prison time for buying felons firearms

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Spencer, Iowa woman has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for purchasing firearms for felons.

Marissa Anderson, 25, was sentenced on Sept. 27, after pleading guilty on March 2 to false statement during purchase of a firearm.

Evidence in the case revealed Anderson supplied 12 guns, to five individuals, each of whom was prohibited from lawfully possessing firearms. These crimes were discovered during multiple criminal investigations within the Northern District of Iowa and elsewhere.

On one occasion, Anderson transferred a semiautomatic gun to a felon, then drove him around Spencer, as he threatened another person while brandishing the gun.

Anderson must also serve a two-year term of supervised release after the prison term. Anderson was released on the bond previously set and is to surrender to the United States Marshal on a date yet to be set.

