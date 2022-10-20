A warm-up for your weekend!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday Siouxland! We’ve been cooling things down lately as we make our way further into fall, but we’re in for one last taste of late-summer weather this weekend, and that’s kicking off on this Thursday! We’re expecting mostly sunny skies, with highs expected to reach the high 60s and low 70s across Siouxland. We’ll also see a 5-10 mph northwesterly wind blowing across the area.

Thursday night should be partly cloudy and mild, with lows in the low-to-mid 40s. We’re also expecting a 5-10 mph southerly wind across Siouxland.

Temperatures will continue to heat up on Friday, with a beautiful sunny day. Highs are expected to reach the low-to-mid 70s, and a 5 mph southwesterly wind is expected to be present as well.

Friday night will be another calm and mild one, with mostly clear skies and lows in the low 40s across much of the viewing area. The wind is expected to be coming in from the southeast at around 5-10 mph.

The warm-up will continue on Saturday, with sunny skies and highs expected to reach the upper 70s. It will be a breezy one though, with 5-15 mph southerly winds and gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Saturday night will be warm for this time of year, with mostly clear skies and lows expected to be in the mid 50s. We’ll have one more day of warmth after on Sunday, where we’re forecasting highs in the low 80s. We’re expecting some rain and a rapid cooldown after that though. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.