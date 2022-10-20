Warming to continue into the weekend before more changes arrive

Storm Team 4 Future Track
By Ron Demers
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After two straight mornings with lows in the teens, Wednesday morning was more reasonable giving us lows mostly in the low to mid 30s with highs by the afternoon reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The warming trend will be continuing with lows tonight near 40 degrees with clearing skies.

Friday should be a very pleasant day with highs in the mid 70s with just a light west breeze switching to the north.

The weekend is looking downright warm for this time of year as we top out around 80 on Saturday with near record highs on Sunday in the low 80s expected.

While Saturday will become breezy, Sunday will give us gusty winds out of the south.

A cold front will be moving in by late in the day on Sunday and that might be enough to try to spark off a chance of a thunderstorm in the region.

We’ll then have a chance of a few showers Sunday night into Monday as we cool back down again with highs only in the mid 50s on Monday.

I’ll be taking a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

