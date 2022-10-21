Candidates Franken and Scholten cast their vote early in Sioux City

Both Candidates Michael Franken and J.D. Scholten took time to cast their early vote
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Thursday, two political candidates took time off of their campaign trail to cast their ballots early for the midterm elections.

U.S. Senate candidate Michael Franken, and Iowa House Candidate J.D. Scholten, voted early in Sioux City.

Both men live in Sioux City and took advantage of early voting at the Long Lines Family Rec Center set up by the Woodbury County Auditor.

Franken stressed how important it is for citizens to go and vote in this year’s midterm elections.

“I urge everyone to think about what’s best in their own interest and also what’s best for the children, the next generation,” said Mike Franken, U.S. Senate Candidate. “Vote as if your life depended on it and the rights of those around you and the environment, and your job prospects, education, and all those things come into play, health care. So, this is what’s important and if you don’t vote, you lose your voice.”

Early voting in Iowa started yesterday. If you want to take advantage of absentee voting in Iowa, you must request an absentee ballot-- from your county auditor-- by Monday at 5:00 p.m.

