High school football enters postseason under the Thursday night lights

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While some squads were fighting for a spot to get into the playoffs. Other Siouxland football teams were fighting for their seasons under the Thursday night lights.

In regular season action the Sioux City North Stars looking for a big win got exactly what they were looking for when they lit up the scoreboard against Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln, winning 49-0. Not only did the Stars get the win but star running back Demarico Young broke North’s single season touchdown record putting up his 18th in the game.

In South Dakota, Dakota Valley was looking for a win against a team that had yet to be defeated in the season in Dell Rapids. Despite a valiant effort and a magician-like catch from Randy Rosenquist, the Quarriers came out on top and stayed undefeated winning 22-18. Dakota Valley begins postseason play on October 27th against Sioux Falls Christian.

Elk Point-Jefferson opened up postseason play once again dominating their opponent in Rapid City Christian. When it was all said and done the Huskies had won 58-7.

Laurel Concord-Coleridge continued their success as they entered the postseason against Mead. The Bears would pull away in a dominant 68-20 victory.

And in Neligh, the Warriors of Neligh Oakdale led by Aiden Kuester ran right past Cambridge in a 70-22 performance. Kuester would bust the Nebraska 8-man career record for total yards in the winning effort.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.