Hy-Vee offers limited supply of new pediatric COVID-19 boosters

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (SUBMITTED) - Hy-Vee has announced that a limited supply of the new pediatric COVID-19 boosters is now available at select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations by appointment.

Also known as “bivalent boosters,” the new COVID-19 boosters are reformulated to target versions of the latest Omicron subvariants including BA.4 and BA.5, along with the original COVID-19 virus strain.

Individuals may receive a single dose of the updated Pfizer-BioNTech (for ages 5 to 11) or Moderna (for ages 6-11) COVID-19 booster at least 2 months after their last COVID-19 vaccine dose (either a primary dose or booster dose).

Vaccinations are available by appointment at select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations that are designated as Pediatric Hubs to provide a safe, kid-friendly environment.

The FDA also approved the new (bivalent) Moderna COVID-19 booster for individuals ages 12 and older at least 2 months after their last vaccine dose (either primary or dose or booster dose). Hy-Vee Pharmacy allows individuals ages 12+ to receive both their COVID-19 booster and flu shot during the same appointment if they wish.

Eligible individuals must complete their primary COVID-19 vaccination series before receiving a booster.

Individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose, regardless of the vaccine manufacturer from their original primary series. The CDC’s recommendations allow for this type of mix-and-match dosing for booster shots.

A parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors to their vaccination. The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

