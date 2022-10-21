Hy-Vee offers pediatric COVID boosters

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Hy-Vee, Inc. announced a limited supply of the new pediatric COVID-19 boosters are now available at select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations by appointment.

According to the news release, known as “bivalent boosters,” the new COVID-19 boosters are reformulated to target versions of the latest Omicron subvariants including BA.4 and BA.5, along with the original COVID-19 virus strain.

Individuals may receive a single dose of the updated Pfizer-BioNTech (for ages 5 to 11) or Moderna (for ages 6-11) COVID-19 booster at least two months after their last COVID-19 vaccine dose. Vaccinations are available by appointment at select locations that are designated as Pediatric Hubs to provide a safe, kid-friendly environment.

Hy-Vee Pharmacy allows individuals ages 12-plus to receive their COVID-19 booster and flu shot during the same appointment if they wish.

Eligible individuals must complete their primary COVID-19 vaccination series before receiving a booster. Individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose, regardless of the vaccine manufacturer from their original primary series.

A parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors to their vaccination. The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

