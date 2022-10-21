Menopause the Musical rescheduled to later date

Menopause the Musical has been rescheduled to March 4, 2023, due to unforeseen circumstances.
Menopause the Musical has been rescheduled to March 4, 2023, due to unforeseen circumstances.(The Orpheum Theatre)
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Orpheum Theatre has announced that due to unforeseen circumstances, Menopause The Musical®, has been rescheduled to 7 p.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The performance was originally scheduled for Nov. 13. All tickets for the original performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. All patrons should hold onto their tickets for the new date/time, as no action is needed. If ticket holders are unable to attend the new date, refunds will be available until Friday, Nov. 18.

For ticket inquiries, contact the Orpheum Theatre box office at 712-279-4850.

