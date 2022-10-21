Multiple crews battle SD house fire Thursday afternoon

A family of four was displaced following a late afternoon house fire in Vermillion, South Dakota on Thursday, Oct. 20.(Vermillion Fire and EMS Department)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - Multiple fire departments were on scene for more than three hours in the afternoon on Thursday, Oct. 20, for a house fire in Vermillion, South Dakota.

It was at 4:39 p.m., when the Vermillion Fire EMS Department was dispatched to a fire in the 600 Cottage St., Vermillion. Upon arrival, responders found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure.

Crews conducted a primary search and worked to extinguish the visible flames before continuing to extinguish fire in the roofline and interior walls. The home sustained major damages.

All occupants of the home had been safely evacuated with no injuries sustained, however two animals died in the fire. One emergency personnel sustained minor injuries.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family of four who has been displaced by the fire.

Responding to the scene were Vermillion Fire and EMS Department, Gayville Fire Department, Wakonda Fire Department, Elk Point Fire Department, Yankton Fire Department, Vermillion Light and Power, Vermillion Water Department, Vermillion Police Department, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

