One last taste of summer-like weather coming this weekend!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning, everyone! We’re welcoming in our weekend with an absolutely gorgeous day on this Friday. We’re looking forward to warm and sunny skies. Highs are expected to be well above average, reaching the mid-70s across Siouxland. We will also see a 5-10 mph south-southwesterly wind blowing through the viewing area.

Skies will become more cloudy as we head into the evening hours, but temperatures will continue to be above average for this time of the year. Lows are expected to be in the low 40s, with a 5 mph east-southeasterly wind present as well.

The skies will clear, and the heat will pick right back up on Saturday, where we’re expecting another warm and sunny day with highs reaching the low 80s. Definitely something you don’t expect to hear at this time of the year! It will be a breezy day as well, with a 5-15 mph southerly wind and gusts reaching 25 mph.

Saturday night will also be very warm compared to seasonal averages, with lows only expected to fall into the mid-to-upper 50s. Skies are expected to be mostly clear. The stronger winds will continue into the night as well, now coming from the South-southeast at around 10-15 mph, with gusts reaching 20 mph.

Sunday will be the peak of the warmer temperatures, with sunny skies and highs expected to reach the low-to-mid 80s. The winds will continue to pick up though, with a 10-20 mph southeasterly wind and gusts reaching up to 40 mph. We also have a chance of some showers moving through the area, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours.

The showers are expected to pick up on a mostly cloudy Sunday night. It’ll continue to be mild, with lows expected to reach the mid-to-upper 40s. The strong breeze is expected to last through the night as well.

The rain should last through the day and into the evening Monday, when we kick off a quick cooldown across Siouxland. Highs are expected to reach the mid-50s and stay there for the foreseeable future. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for updates!

