Pierce, Neb. Fire and Rescue offer reminder after close call

These images were taken inside a home in the Pierce, Neb. Fire and Rescue District on Friday,...
These images were taken inside a home in the Pierce, Neb. Fire and Rescue District on Friday, Oct. 21.(Pierce Fire and Rescue)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PIERCE, Neb. (KTIV) - Pierce Fire and Rescue in Pierce, Neb. shared some frightening photos of a dangerous situation that was averted thanks to quick thinking measures of the homeowner.

According to Pierce Fire and Rescue Facebook page, these pictures were taken inside a home in their fire district on Friday, Oct. 21.

“These pictures were taken inside a home in our fire district today and are being shared with the homeowner’s permission. Thankfully, he was home and was able to stop the situation from getting any worse.

“Although the exact cause of this fire is not known at this time, we do know that a space heater and a laptop were both plugged into this outlet. With space heater season upon us, here are some tips to help keep your home safe this winter.”

  • Never plug a heater into an extension cord or power strip.
  • Be careful not to overload an outlet, especially with appliances that use more electricity.
  • Keep space heaters away from combustibles such as blankets, toys, and furniture.
  • Space heaters are not designed to be used when you are not home or when you are sleeping.
  • Current space heaters have a safety switch that will shut the unit off if it rips over. Make sure yours has this important feature.
  • Place your space heater at least three feet away from walls and furniture.
  • Space heaters should only be used in low moisture rooms and not bathrooms.

