Royal Caribbean introduces Icon of the Seas, its newest cruise ship

NO AUDIO - Royal Caribbean provides a first look at the Icon of the Seas, its newest cruise ship. (Source: Royal Caribbean via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Royal Caribbean International is providing a first look at its newest cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas.

The cruise line said the Icon of the Seas will top any trip it has ever done before and provide a perfect family getaway.

The company said some of the cool amenities available on board include the largest water park at sea and seven swimming pools – each one with a different theme.

The ship also will feature more than 40 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

The new room designs can accommodate families in groups of three, four, five and more people.

The Icon of the Seas won’t disembark until January 2024, but people can start booking their trips starting Oct. 25, and loyalty members get early access Oct. 24.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating
This aerial shot depicts the accident between an MMCRU school bus and semi-truck that occurred...
UPDATE: ISP identifies cause of school bus accident
Daryl Ingram of Mapleton, Iowa has claimed the $1 million Iowa Lottery prize.
Mapleton, IA man hits the $1M jackpot
Sanford Health
Sanford CEO sends email to employees explaining layoffs
Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after authorities...
Mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies, authorities say

Latest News

Jumbe, one of the oldest giraffes in the United States, has been placed in hospice care at Zoo...
One of the oldest giraffes in the US has been placed in hospice care
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
LIVE: Biden remarks on student debt relief; deficit figures set up competing visions from Dems, GOP
Jeremy DeBenedictis, President of Alterra Energy, stands in the storage area of shredded...
Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday...
Police: 2 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington