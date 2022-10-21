Sheriff’s office confirms bank robbery in Onawa, IA

MONONA CO., Iowa (KTIV) - The Monona County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a bank robbery did occur in the morning hours on Friday, Oct. 21.

According to a news release, at 9:59 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from Bank First, 902 10th St. in Onawa advising they had just been robbed.

Bank officials said an individual entered the bank and brandished a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing and according to the sheriff’s office, they do not feel there is any danger to the public.

The West Monona Community School District went into a lockdown Friday morning due to the robbery and lifted it after receiving an all clear from the sheriff’s office.

Monona County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by Ida County Sheriff’s Office, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.