Sheriff’s office confirms bank robbery in Onawa, IA

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONA CO., Iowa (KTIV) - The Monona County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a bank robbery did occur in the morning hours on Friday, Oct. 21.

According to a news release, at 9:59 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from Bank First, 902 10th St. in Onawa advising they had just been robbed.

Bank officials said an individual entered the bank and brandished a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing and according to the sheriff’s office, they do not feel there is any danger to the public.

The West Monona Community School District went into a lockdown Friday morning due to the robbery and lifted it after receiving an all clear from the sheriff’s office.

Monona County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by Ida County Sheriff’s Office, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating
This aerial shot depicts the accident between an MMCRU school bus and semi-truck that occurred...
UPDATE: ISP identifies cause of school bus accident
Daryl Ingram of Mapleton, Iowa has claimed the $1 million Iowa Lottery prize.
Mapleton, IA man hits the $1M jackpot
Sanford Health
Sanford CEO sends email to employees explaining layoffs
Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after authorities...
Mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies, authorities say

Latest News

Hy-Vee offers pediatric COVID boosters
Liberty Elementary Rock Your School Day
Sioux City Elementary School celebrates Rock Your School Day
Liberty Elementary School in Sioux City held its second annual "Rock Your School Day" event on...
Rock Your School Day
These images were taken inside a home in the Pierce, Neb. Fire and Rescue District on Friday,...
Pierce, Neb. Fire and Rescue offer reminder after close call