Sioux City Elementary School celebrates Rock Your School Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Teachers at Liberty Elementary School in Sioux City were encouraged to think outside the box on Friday, Oct. 21, as part of “Rock Your School Day.”

Classrooms at Liberty Elementary were transformed into rock ‘n roll themes and teachers and students became rockstars as part of the unique learning experience.

The day was designed to encourage teachers to think outside the box to provide fun and engaging learning experiences for students.

This was the second year that “Rock Your School Day” has been held at Liberty Elementary.

