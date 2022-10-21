A warm and windy weekend before a storm chance Sunday evening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our warming trend continued again today with widespread highs in the 70s across Siouxland.

Tonight will be a lot like Thursday night with lows near 40 degrees under mostly clear skies.

Saturday is going to turn a bit breezy and that south wind is really going to bring in the warmth with highs in the low to mid 80s expected for most of us with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday will bring in another very warm day with highs again in the 80s along with wind gusts of 40 miles per hour possible.

By Sunday evening, a cold front will start to push into Siouxland and there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms forming along that front, a few of which could become strong if they are able to form.

Otherwise, we could see some light rain showers Sunday night and into Monday as conditions start to cool back off with highs Monday in the mid 50s.

I’ll be taking a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

