Le Mars Police Department receives $250,000 grant

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Le Mars Police Department has received a grant that will help them hire officers.

The grant is $250,000 in total that will be used to hire 2 additional police officers.

The funding is available for 5 years, for the department to use.

The grant will help the department by having an actual opening for a job.

800 agencies applied for the grant and 170 were chosen.

The Le Mars Police Department plans to incorporate the funds into future budgets.

“So as we look into the future and look at our future budgets that would be the time, we evaluate the need, and we look at that time look at adding and of course using the funding source,” said Kevin Vande Vegte, the Le Mars Police Chief.

Chief Vande Vegte also said it is harder to get people involved in law enforcement.

but he is hopeful that this grant is a step in the right direction for local law enforcement.

