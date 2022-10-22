SportsFource Extra Week 9: regular season finale plus playoff madness

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is the final regular season edition of SportsFource Extra with some electric games to put the exclamation point on the regular season, while other teams try to survive and advance through the postseason.

Final Scores:

Tekamah-Herman 0 Yutan 43 F

Remsen St. Marys 76 Audubon 0 F

West Bend-Mallard 48 Clarksville 0 F

Battle Creek 2 Grand Island CC 0 F/Forfeit

Gehlen Catholic 40 Tri-Center 22 F

Norfolk 10 Kearney 34 F

Denison-Schleswig 7 Webster City 63 F

Ridge View 12 South Hamilton 54 F

Akron-Westfield 34 Riverside 0 F

BH/RV 25 Bishop Heelan 24 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 19 Carroll 24 F

Iowa Falls-Alden 0 Central Lyon/GLR 57 F

West Sioux 58 East Sac County 0 F

Kingsley-Pierson 34 GT/RA 50 F

Newell-Fonda 55 Harris-Lake Park 26 F

Emmetsburg 8 Kuemper Catholic 35 F

Fort Dodge 16 Le Mars 44 F

Oakland-Craig 35 Logan View-SS 0 F

Hinton 46 Logan-Magnolia 22 F

Hartington CC 0 Norfolk Catholic 14 F

H-M-S 46 North Union 31 F

West Pt-Beemer 20 Pierce 54 F

West Holt 24 Ponca 28 F

SC East 62 SC West 14 F

Cherokee 35 Sibley-Ocheyedan 28 F

MOC-FV 20 Sioux Center 21 F

Western Christian 36 So. Central Calhoun 18 F

Woodbury Central 42 South O’Brien 0 F

Lincoln S.E. 62 South Sioux City 13 F

Storm Lake 7 Spencer 35 F

Sheldon 7 Spirit Lake 35 F

OABCIG 29 Unity Christian 23 F

Estherville-LC 26 West Lyon 37 F

AHSTW 46 Westwood 21 F

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.