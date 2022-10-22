St. John Lutheran Church holds free will donation pancake feed

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The St. John Lutheran Church held a free will donation pancake feed this morning.

The donations will go towards restocking their food pantry.

Breakfast was served from 8 to noon today, and included pancakes, eggs, sausage, and drinks.

There was an upgrade to the food pantry recently that expanded the room for food storage.

The increased space means the church needs more funds to keep the shelves full.

”Well we’ve had people coming in here and bringing their children in who have actually been using our food pantry, so they’re giving back to help raise more money. That is so good to see, the people that are actually using our food pantry are helping out,” said Barb Ulferts, the St. John Lutheran Church Outreach Chair.

The church hopes to hold a free will donation pancake breakfast once every few months.

They say it’s a great way to keep raising funds for their pantry.

