State Patrol: 62-year-old man lost his life in an accident near Harrisburg, SD

(WCJB)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harrisburg, South Dakota (KTIV) One person died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash west of Harrisburg, according to a South Dakota Department of Public Safety news release..

The name of the person involved has not yet been released pending notification of family members.

According to a news release, the driver of a 2002 Ford F-150 SuperCrew pickup lost control on southbound 480th Avenue and proceeded eastbound on a curb onto 274th Street. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled.

The release indicated the 62-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and he was not wearing a seatbelt. The accident remains under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating
Sheriff’s office confirms bank robbery in Onawa, IA
Daryl Ingram of Mapleton, Iowa has claimed the $1 million Iowa Lottery prize.
Mapleton, IA man hits the $1M jackpot
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
These images were taken inside a home in the Pierce, Neb. Fire and Rescue District on Friday,...
Pierce, Neb. Fire and Rescue offer reminder after close call

Latest News

Abortion opponents in South Dakota launched the "Life Defense Fund" with the hopes of defeating...
Abortion opponents officially launch “Life Defense Fund”
Sunday Severe Weather Outlook
Nick Forecast 10/22
Le Mars Police Department receives $250,000 grant
St. John Lutheran Pancake Feed