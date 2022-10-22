State Patrol: 62-year-old man lost his life in an accident near Harrisburg, SD

Harrisburg, South Dakota (KTIV) One person died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash west of Harrisburg, according to a South Dakota Department of Public Safety news release..

The name of the person involved has not yet been released pending notification of family members.

According to a news release, the driver of a 2002 Ford F-150 SuperCrew pickup lost control on southbound 480th Avenue and proceeded eastbound on a curb onto 274th Street. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled.

The release indicated the 62-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and he was not wearing a seatbelt. The accident remains under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

