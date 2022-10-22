Dontation drive started for Union County, SD Sheriff’s Deputy’s family who lost their home and pets to a fire

Union County Sheriff's Deputy loses home and two pets in Thursday fire.
Union County Sheriff's Deputy loses home and two pets in Thursday fire.(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT
Vermillion, SD (AP) -The Union County South Dakota’s Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations on behalf of a deputy’s family who lost their home to a Thursday afternoon fire.

Two pets were killed but the family including two young children weren’t home at the time of the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office posted this information below on their Facebook page if you would like to help the family recover.

On October 20, 2022, one of our Union County deputies lost their home and all their personal belongings in a house fire. The family, including two young children, were not in the residence at the time of the fire, however, their two dogs did not survive. If you would like to donate, please feel free to drop it off at the Sheriff’s Office at 209 E Main St in Elk Point or Venmo directly to the family: @sydney-furry

Sizes are as follows:

Men’s XL tops and 38/32 bottoms

Women’s medium tops

Little Girl’s 7/8

Boy’s Baby/Toddler size 18 months and size three diapers

