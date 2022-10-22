Wind, warmth, and some potential late-weekend storms on the way

DMA Temps
By Nick Reis
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Saturday everyone! We’re continuing so see the beautiful weather that hit us Thursday and Friday this weekend. This Saturday has been a beautiful sunny day with highs reaching the mid 80s across Siouxland. It’s been a breezy one too, with 15 mph southerly winds and gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

This will lead into a clear and mild Saturday night. Lows are expected to be in the mid-50s, well above average for this time of year. The strong breeze will continue into the night as well, with a 10-15 mph south-southeasterly wind and gusts reaching 20 mph across the viewing area.

The warm temperatures will peak on Sunday, with another clear and sunny day. Highs are expected to reach the mid-to-high 80s, with some southern areas in Siouxland flirting with the 90-degree mark. There will be some slight shower chances later on in the day and in the evening. The strong breeze will pick up on Saturday as well, with a 15-25 mph southerly wind and gusts reaching up to 40 mph.

The rain and strong winds are expected to continue throughout Sunday night. We’re expecting a moderate chance of showers and thunderstorms and partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-to-upper 40s. The strong winds will be coming from the southwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph. With this strong wind and the chance of showers, many counties in Siouxland are under a severe weather outlook for Sunday evening. Much of eastern Siouxland is in the level 2 slight risk range, with some western counties in the level 1 marginal range.

The scattered showers are expected to continue through the early portion of the day on Monday, before drying up and leaving behind mostly cloudy skies in the later afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 50s. The breeze will still be fairly strong but will have died down slightly across the viewing area, blowing in from the west at 10-15 mph with gusts reaching 20 mph.

The clouds are expected to clear up by Monday night, leaving us with mostly clear skies. Lows should reach the low-to-mid 30s. The breeze will continue as well, with a 5-10 mph west-northwesterly wind and gusts reaching 20 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny and mild, with highs expected to reach the low 60s. We’re expecting more of these seasonal temperatures going forward, so make sure to take the time this weekend to enjoy that warmth before it’s gone for the year! Stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional updates.

