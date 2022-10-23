Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead

FILE PHOTO - Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide...
FILE PHOTO - Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide in Arizona, and the man was a suspect in a Las Vegas killing.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman.

Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.

Lake Havasu City police say it appears McGuire shot himself, but it’s unclear if Branek’s wound was self-inflicted. The county medical examiner’s office will determine an official cause of death.

Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide in Kingman on June 28.

They say McGuire also was considered a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman Monday in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office confirms bank robbery in Onawa, IA
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Remsen St. Mary's Cael Ortmann reaches the ball into the end zone for the Hawks touchdown to...
SportsFource Extra Week 9: regular season finale plus playoff madness
State Patrol: 62-year-old man lost his life in an accident near Harrisburg, SD

Latest News

Russia’s latest war strategy of targeting power plants appears to be aimed at diminishing...
Russia’s defense chief warns of ‘dirty bomb’ provocation
Railroad worker negotiations
Railroads reject sick time demands, raising chance of strike
FILE - Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the...
Cheney: Jan. 6 panel won’t take live TV testimony from Trump
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
US Army reports ‘barricade situation’ at base outside DC
President Joe Biden speaks at Delaware State University, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del.
Biden: ‘Legitimate’ for voters to weigh age as he nears 80