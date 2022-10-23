Dordt Defenders come from behind holding on for 29-28 win over Concordia

SEWARD, Neb. (10/11 News Now/KTIV) - The Dordt Defenders won a 29-28 come from behind win on the road against Concordia on Saturday.

Starting off in the third, the Bulldogs set up for a field goal but it’s blocked by the Grant Hixson. Aren Van Hofwegen scooped the loose ball up and raced 78 yards for a score giving Dordt a 14-7 lead.

Concordia responds as quarterback DJ McGarvie launches one to Austin Jablonski for a 22-yard touchdown to tie the game up at 14.

Dordt had some nice defense to keep the Defenders very much in the game. Bulldogs’ DJ McGarvie scrambled around but was taken down on a stop by Tyler Wieringa.

The Defenders would keep rolling. Quarterback Kade McDaniel dropped back to sling one to Eli Boldan who got those feet just inside the lines for an 11-yard touchdown.

Dordt would hold on to take a close win 29-28.

