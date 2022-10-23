Hot, dry, windy conditions cause large grass fires and evacuations in Eastern Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol dashcam captures field fire.
Nebraska State Patrol dashcam captures field fire.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Eastern Nebraska (KTIV) Evacuations are underway in a few areas of Eastern Nebraska as large grass fires are causing dangerous conditions.

According to KTIC Radio, the town of Wisner, Nebraska is being asked to evacuate because of a nearby field fire. The Beemer Ballroom and the Cooper Family Community Center in Pilger is open for those needing a place to go.

People Southwest of Lincoln in Lancaster County are also being asked to evacuate because of large field fires. The entire region is under a red flag warning because of strong winds and dry conditions. Burning of any kind is not recommended.

The Nebraska State Patrol reported numerous fires throughout the region and ask every to be cautious while driving in these areas.

