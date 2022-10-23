Late defensive stops help Wayne State hold off Mustangs for NSIC South Division win

By Amber Salas
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - The Wayne State Wildcats football team has made some noise in the NSIC this season extending their record to 6-2 overall.

The Wildcats are coming off a nail-bitter of a loss to Augustana but now return home to host Southwest Minnesota State.

In the first quarter, Nick Bohn gets things going as he drops back and sends one 24 yards over to Jadon Johnson for a Wildcat first down.

To the second quarter, Nick Bohn gets the Wildcats on the board taking it 1-yard in for the score and its 7-0 Wildcats.

Marcus Martin tries to get something going here for the Mustangs as he looks to go long but it’s intercepted by Wayne State’s J’Von France.

A few drives later, Nick Bohn doesn’t hesitate and heaves one through the air for 38-yards to a wide open Trevor Marshall making it 14-0 Wildcats.

Wayne State goes on to take the win by a final score of 20-14.

