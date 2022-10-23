Musketeers pick up back-to-back wins as they help fight cancer with Pink in the Rink

By Amber Salas
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers pickled up their first win of the season on Friday night putting five pucks in the net for a 5-2 win over the Tri City Storm.

They hoped to keep the momentum rolling Saturday night as they hosted the Sioux Falls Stampede for Pink in the Rink night.

It was a special night with pink ice and pink jerseys as the Muskies raise awareness and help in the fight against cancer.

In the second period, Muskies Sam Deckhut gets the puck up the middle and takes a nice shot that’s a glove save by Stampede goalie Xavier Medina.

Muskies go on a powerplay which leads to Dylan Godbout taking the shot that bounces off the bar for the goal making it 3-0 Musketeers.

The Musketeers would run into some trouble at the start of the third period as the Stampede start rolling. Max Rud rifles one to the top of the net making it 3-1, Sioux City still in the lead.

But the Stampede keep rolling as Clint Levens breaks away and slaps one right through the pads to make it a one point game at 3-2.

The Musketeers would hold on for the win picking up back-to-back wins with a final score of 3-2.

