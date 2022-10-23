Railroads reject sick time demands, raising chance of strike
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) The major freight railroads appear unwilling to give track maintenance workers much more than they received in the initial contract they rejected last week, increasing the chances of a strike.
The railroads rejected the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union’s request to add seven days of paid sick time on top of the 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses they received in the first five-year deal. But Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said Thursday he’s confident that all 12 unions will ultimately approve their deals, so the industry can avoid a strike that would be devastating to the economy
