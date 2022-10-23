Severe storms possible Sunday evening as cooler air will be moving in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a day of record-breaking heat in Siouxland which will help set the stage for some possible severe storms.

Isolated thunderstorms could start firing up after 5 pm with the most likely area early to be in western Siouxland.

While the storms may not be overly widespread, those that do form will first and foremost have then chance of producing severe wind gusts although we can’t rule out an isolated tornado and some hail.

The strongest cells will likely be moving out of Siouxland by 10 pm with a chance of just a few showers into the overnight hours with lows in the mid 40s.

A colder wind will then start to blow keeping Monday much cooler than what our weekend brought us with highs in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of some showers in eastern Siouxland.

That system will then be moving to the east leaving us with a mostly sunny sky by Tuesday and highs near 60.

We’ll start to see a few clouds working their way back in on Wednesday with highs near 60 degrees.

A few showers will become possible by Wednesday night and into Thursday with highs on Thursday in the upper 50s.

I’ll be taking a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.