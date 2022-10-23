Yotes upset #14 Southern Illinois to pick up Dakota Days win

By Amber Salas
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - South Dakota made a change at quarterback in the middle of the second quarter and it sparked a 27-24, come-from-behind victory against No. 14 Southern Illinois Saturday in the annual Dakota Days game inside the DakotaDome.

The Yotes defense came up big in the first quarter. Southern Illinois quarterback Nic Baker passes to Bryce Miller but the ball comes loose on the hit and is scooped up by Brock Mogensen who takes it down to the 5-yard line. That sets up the Yotes handing off to Travis Theis who jukes out the defense running it in 6 yards for a touchdown to tie it up at 7.

To the second quarter, Southern Illinois Nic Baker passes to Bryce Miller for a 9 yd TD that makes it 21-7.

But the Yotes stay in this one. Eddie Ogamba nails a 46-yard field goal to end the first half down 21-10.

A big second half would lead to the Yotes win 27-24.

