After a cool day Monday, a bit of warming to come our way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The cold front that brought parts of Siouxland severe weather on Sunday left us all feeling much cooler today with a few lingering showers in the eastern parts of the region.

Skies will be clearing tonight and temperatures cooling off more with lows getting close to 30 degrees.

Tuesday will bring back the sunshine to us with highs warming up better to around 60 degrees with a northwesterly breeze at 10 to 15 miler per hour.

Wednesday will start off sunny before some later day clouds start to move in with highs once again near 60 degrees.

By Wednesday night, we’ll start to see a chance of a few rain showers and shower chances will continue into the day Thursday as well with highs in the upper 50s.

Skies will then be clearing back out on Friday with highs near 60.

What does the weekend hold in store for us?

