Around Siouxland: Swanky Chic

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Who’s ready to do some shopping? Swanky Chic Junk Boutique - Fall Edition will be held Friday, Oct. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 29, at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.

The junk boutique event will offer two days of handmade artistic goods from primitive to retro to rustic to refurbished, and even antique goods. The event will also feature live music, food trucks, adult beverages and lots of shopping.

Admission is $7 and gets attendees into both days. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

