Camanche, Iowa 9 year-old to be Kid Captain for Northwestern at Iowa game

Nine-year-old Elyna Clements from Camanche, Iowa has been named this week’s Kid Captain for...
Nine-year-old Elyna Clements from Camanche, Iowa has been named this week’s Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats at Kinnick on Saturday.(UI Stead Family Hospital)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Nine-year-old Elyna Clements from Camanche, Iowa has been named this week’s Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats at Kinnick on Saturday.

For the past 13 college football seasons, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick Kid Captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

In a post on the hospital’s website, staff said a possible mass was found behind Elyna’s eye. She later underwent a nine-hour surgery to have a rare brain tumor removed.

The tumor caused her to lose vision in her right eye, and to have no peripheral vision in her left eye, staff said in the post.

See Elyna’s full story here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Field fire north of Wisner fueled by hot, dry and windy conditions.
Update: Wisner residents allowed to return home after field fires forced evacuations late Sunday afternoon.
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating
Sheriff’s office confirms bank robbery in Onawa, IA
Severe Weather Outlook
As Sunday evening severe storms move out, cooler weather to start moving in
State Patrol: 62-year-old man lost his life in an accident near Harrisburg, SD