Clay County, IA accident leaves occupants with severe injuries

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY CO., Iowa (KTIV) - An accident in the late afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 22 near Royal, Iowa, sent multiple people to the hospital with severe injuries.

According to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle driven by Lisa Shiley, 58, of Royal, was southbound on 170th Avenue, and a vehicle driven by Cole Whiteside, 21 of Greenville, Iowa, was westbound on 420th Street.

Whiteside failed to stop at the intersection and collided with Shiley’s vehicle at a high rate of speed causing both vehicles to go off the roadway.

Occupants of the Whiteside vehicle were able to exit the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames. Shiley had to be mechanically extracted by first responders.

All occupants were transported to a local hospital.

