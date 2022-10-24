Coaches Corner: Sioux City East football prepares for 5A playoffs with a group that’s been breaking records all season long

By Amber Salas
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City East Black Raiders have been hungry this season showing dominance on the field as they enter the postseason with a 7-2 record.

The Black Raiders hope to make a deep run in the playoffs this year and will get their first test this upcoming Friday with a 5A first round matchup against Ankeny.

Sioux City East has only won one state championship way back in 1984, and their last full-season playoff run was in 2015.

East head coach Mike Winklepleck joins KTIV’s Amber Salas on this week’s Coaches Corner to preview Friday’s matchup against Ankeny, discuss his first year as the Black Raiders head coach, discuss the leadership of the upperclassmen on the team, and talk all the records that have been made during this special season.

