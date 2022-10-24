‘Coffee & Purrs’ brings uniqueness to downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s a “fur-st” of its kind business setting up shop in downtown Sioux City.

A “cat cafe” will give coffee lovers a chance to grab a cup of joe, and cuddle with adoptable, adorable feline friends.

“Coffee & Purrs” has been Megan Thompson’s dream, and the old Subway on the corner of Fifth and Nebraska is where her dream will become a reality.

“I just really always have been determined, and when I really get my head stuck on something I go for it and I make it happen,” said Thompson, the owner of Coffee & Purrs.

The concept for the store came from the 19-year-old entrepreneur’s journeys to other cat cafes in the U.S. Thompson hopes to help the Siouxland Humane Society get their cats adopted while providing Siouxlanders a comforting spot to get coffee.

“One of my main purposes for Coffee & Purrs is to help get more cats adopted out in Sioux City and have a safe warm comforting environment for them as well,” said Thompson.

The Siouxland Humane Society will provide 10 cats for the cafe.

“Also, to have just a nice place for people to come and sit here in the coffee shop and work if they want to or talk with friends,” said Thompson.

Thompson hopes to open the cat cafe sometime in December, but there is still plenty of work to be done before the first cup of coffee can be “purred”.

When the shop does open, customers will be able to go in and grab a cup of coffee.

They can also get a “ticket” to spend time with the cats in a connecting building.

