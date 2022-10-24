Crawford Co. accident sends 5 teens, 1 adult to hospital

CRAWFORD CO., Iowa (KTIV) - Six people were sent to a Crawford County hospital following a two-vehicle accident on Sunday, Oct. 23.

According to a report by the Iowa State Patrol, the first vehicle driven by a 17-year-old from Storm Lake, Iowa was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 30 when it collided head-on with a car. That car was being driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance, Iowa, who was traveling westbound on the highway.

After the collision, both vehicles came to the rest on the roadway.

The vehicle driven by the Storm Lake teen had three 17-year-old passengers, all from Storm Lake. A 16-year-old from Defiance was the passenger in Segebart’s vehicle.

The names of the teens are not being released as the collision remains under investigation.

