Le Mars Police and Plymouth County Sheriff Departments host 4th annual Citizens Academy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One time per year in the fall, Iowa citizens can go through some of the training an officer would go through.

The 4th annual citizens academy is being hosted jointly between the Le Mars Police Department and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department.

The students in the class get an introduction to firearms and the chance to fire each weapon.

Commitment from the students is a big piece of the program as the academy is 4 weeks long, they meet twice per week for 3 hours at a time.

The academy gives the students a real look at the equipment officers use.

”We’re taking the participants out and showing them kind of how we qualify what kind of ammunition we use, what kind of guns we use. And then we are going to go back to the police department and talk a little bit about how our SWAT team goes to calls, what we use, the equipment we have available to us,” said Le Mars Assistant Police Chief, Justin Daale.

Next week the class will shift from firearms and the hands-on training to learning more about the law.

The students will have the chance next week to hopefully learn more about other tools officer’s use.

”We have a judge coming in to talk about constitutional law, we talk about use of force, and then we get into some of the tools of the trade, next week will be tasers and I believe we’ll get into some crime scene investigation next week,” said Le Mars Police Chief, Kevin Vande Vegte.

In the spring they run an academy for the high school aged kids.

It’s a less in-depth training, but the departments feel it’s important to build a relationship with all members of the community.

