Matters of the State: Taxes vs. context; Noem’s political journey; Libertarian Senate candidate

South Dakota Gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D)
South Dakota Gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a look at the latest war of words between gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Jamie Smith.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss provides details on republican lawmakers sharing praise for Rep. Smith, as well as what recreational marijuana and abortion opponents are doing to defeat efforts for legalization.

South Dakota News Watch investigative reporter Stu Whitey joins the program to break down his special report on Gov. Noem’s political journey and whether that could include a bid for Washington D.C.

We also sit down with Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate Tamara Lesnar to discuss her campaign.

Matters of the State airs Sunday’s at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. CT on KSFY and 10 a.m. MT on KOTA.

