The McRib returns this month, but it could be for the last time

FILE - This is not a drill. The McRib will make a return at the end of October!
FILE - This is not a drill. The McRib will make a return at the end of October!(Source: McDonald's)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fast food giant McDonald’s is bringing back its McRib sandwich starting October 31.

In a tweet, McDonald’s says this will be the sandwich’s farewell tour.

The sandwich comes with seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun.

McDonald’s says “get one while you can” and “enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it’s your last!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Field fire north of Wisner fueled by hot, dry and windy conditions.
Update: Wisner residents allowed to return home after field fires forced evacuations late Sunday afternoon.
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating
There were several police vehicles seen outside Check Into Cash Monday morning.
Police say an undisclosed amount of cash taken in armed robbery
Sheriff’s office confirms bank robbery in Onawa, IA
An accident near Royal, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 22 sent multiple people to the hospital with...
Clay County, IA accident leaves occupants with severe injuries

Latest News

Tractor auction draws hundreds to Westfield, IA
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Woman who escaped federal custody in Sioux City back in custody
Clay County, IA accident leaves occupants with severe injuries