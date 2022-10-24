More fall-like weather ahead as a cold front moves across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday everyone! After some rain and heavy winds last night, we unfortunately won’t be carrying over the beautiful 80-degree days from this weekend into the week. Instead, we’ll be seeing mostly cloudy skies and highs that are more in line with the averages at this time of the year, peaking in the high 50s. It might stay quite a bit warmer in eastern Siouxland where the cold front is still moving through. They could possibly see highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Those eastern portions of the viewing area also could see some rainfall throughout the afternoon. It will continue to be breezy this Monday as well, with a 10-15 mph westerly wind and gusts reaching 25 mph.

We’ll cool down all the way to the mid-30s Monday night, with partly cloudy skies. The westerly wind will have calmed down as well, now blowing at around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a beautiful and mild fall day, with sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. We’re also expecting a 5-10 mph northwesterly wind, with some gusts reaching 20 mph.

Tuesday night will be clear and chilly, with lows in the low 30s. We’ll also see a calm northwesterly wind blowing at around 5 mph.

We’ll continue the more fall-like weather on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 50s. The wind will continue to be calm, coming in from the south-southeast at around 5 mph.

This will make way for a mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low 40s. We also have the potential to see some scattered showers Wednesday night that could likely carry over into Thursday. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for updates!

