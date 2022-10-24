UPDATE: Police say an undisclosed amount of cash taken in armed robbery

There were several police vehicles seen outside Check Into Cash Monday morning.
There were several police vehicles seen outside Check Into Cash Monday morning.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte and Matt Hoffmann
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE:

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An undisclosed amount of cash was taken as part of an armed robbery in the morning hours of Oct. 24, at Check Into Cash, 1760 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City.

According to Sgt. Tom Gill, community policing sergeant, Sioux City Police Department, it was around 10:13 a.m. when a male party entered the business wearing all dark clothing and a dark colored mask. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cash registers.

Gill said no employees were harmed during the robbery.

Sioux City Police detectives are on scene obtaining surveillance video of the incident. The robbery remains under investigation.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City are looking for a suspect after a robbery Monday morning at a business on Hamilton Boulevard.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, at about 10:13 a.m. officers were sent to “Check Into Cash,” located at 1760 Hamilton Blvd for a panic alarm. When police arrived at the business, they spoke to employees who said they were robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing all dark clothing, a mask and a dark hat.

Police are still searching for the suspect at this time.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

