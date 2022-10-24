UPDATE: Police say an undisclosed amount of cash taken in armed robbery

UPDATE:

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An undisclosed amount of cash was taken as part of an armed robbery in the morning hours of Oct. 24, at Check Into Cash, 1760 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City.

According to Sgt. Tom Gill, community policing sergeant, Sioux City Police Department, it was around 10:13 a.m. when a male party entered the business wearing all dark clothing and a dark colored mask. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cash registers.

Gill said no employees were harmed during the robbery.

Sioux City Police detectives are on scene obtaining surveillance video of the incident. The robbery remains under investigation.

